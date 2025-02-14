Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

