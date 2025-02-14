Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 12,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Aytu BioPharma
