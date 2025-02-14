Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 12,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

