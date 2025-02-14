B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:VPG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

