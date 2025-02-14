Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 1.6 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

BSBR stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

