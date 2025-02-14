Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

