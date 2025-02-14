Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.34.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
