Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bangkok Bank Public
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.