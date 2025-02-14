Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Position Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

