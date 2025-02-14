Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $165,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.71. The firm has a market cap of $488.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

