Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,335.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,193.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

