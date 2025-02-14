Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after buying an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after buying an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

ICE opened at $168.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

