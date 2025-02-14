Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,564,255. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

