Barclays Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $122.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. Crocs has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

