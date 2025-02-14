Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 4,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

