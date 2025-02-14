Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $526.16 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.65 or 0.02811289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00010443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,931,640,570 coins and its circulating supply is 6,913,620,570 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

