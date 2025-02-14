Best Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution, or sale of vehicles, parts, and related services within the automotive industry. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to potentially benefit from the financial performance of the automotive sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,482,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.44. 94,014,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,155,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. 8,119,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,221,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

See Also