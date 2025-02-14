Best Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of products based on biological and genetic processes. These companies often focus on creating innovative medical treatments, pharmaceuticals, and technologies aimed at addressing diseases and improving healthcare outcomes. Biotech stocks are known for their volatility, as investors closely track regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and other factors that can significantly impact the companies’ financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.33. 2,505,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,371. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.14. Danaher has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.95. The stock had a trading volume of 608,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,158. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Featured Articles