Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BIREF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.