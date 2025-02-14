Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

