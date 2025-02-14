Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $5.58

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $97.77 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00005783 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00034053 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00015227 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000063 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
