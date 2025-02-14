BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$20.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$13.60. 237,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,497. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18.

In other news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

