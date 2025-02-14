BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.08 and last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 47051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.