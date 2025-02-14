BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BHKLY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

