Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $25.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

