Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,490,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,255. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

