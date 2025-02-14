Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $649.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $602.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.77 and a 12-month high of $663.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

