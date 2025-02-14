Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $104.26 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

