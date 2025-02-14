Brett Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Brett has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $462.32 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,598.05 or 0.99698734 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99162449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.04364412 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $28,150,145.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

