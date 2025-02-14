Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $721,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 91,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

