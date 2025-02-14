Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $104,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

BMY opened at $55.93 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

