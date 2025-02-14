Brokers Issue Forecasts for EW Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,255 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

