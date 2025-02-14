Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of BAM stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 257,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
