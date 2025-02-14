Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Buzzi Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

