Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Buzzi Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.
About Buzzi
