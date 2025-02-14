C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.