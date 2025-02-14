C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,351 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

