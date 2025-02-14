C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in General American Investors were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,800. This trade represents a 63.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

