C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $802,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after buying an additional 260,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 946,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,628,000 after buying an additional 175,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 881,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 205,253 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $104.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

