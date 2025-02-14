C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $736,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enpro by 168.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO stock opened at $190.14 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $197.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

