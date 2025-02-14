C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 450.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,544 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 214,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 142,740 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

