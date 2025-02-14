C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. The trade was a 80.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE PRKS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRKS. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

