C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,598,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

