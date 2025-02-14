Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s current price.

CGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$45.74. 51,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,820. The company has a market cap of C$542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$42.88 and a 1 year high of C$61.24.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$210,077.46. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.59, for a total value of C$42,101.91. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,297 shares of company stock worth $110,638 and have sold 10,884 shares worth $528,380. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

