Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,188 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

