Campbell Wealth Management Has $25.57 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 342,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 657,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

