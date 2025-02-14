Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Camtek Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

