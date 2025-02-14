Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek
Camtek Trading Up 1.6 %
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.