Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.