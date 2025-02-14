Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

