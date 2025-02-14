Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.
Celanese Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CE opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. Celanese has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
