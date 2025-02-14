CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.70%.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.8 %

CEMEX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 551,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.