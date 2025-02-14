CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.70%.
CEMEX Stock Down 0.8 %
CEMEX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 551,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.27.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.