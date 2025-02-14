Certuity LLC Acquires 10,659 Shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in SKYX Platforms by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 158,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -2,777.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

SKYX Platforms Profile

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.