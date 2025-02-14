Certuity LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $213,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,176,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,112,204. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $129,800.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,195,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,276.18. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.