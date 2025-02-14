Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 2,685 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.